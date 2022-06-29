Laura R. D'Amico, 91 years of Honey Brook, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the Evergreen Estate Retirement Community in Lancaster, following an illness.
She a was born on Sept. 22, 1930 in Abington, PA. Laura was the daughter of the late Albert and Margaret (Kennedy) Reiter. She was the wife of the late Pasquale A. "Pat" D'Amico, who died on January 27, 2018.
Laura was graduate of the Millersville State Teacher College, Class of 1952. She was a retired first grade schoolteacher at the Honey Brook Elementary School, were she taught for 29 years. She was a member of the Honey Brook Presbyterian Church. Laura enjoyed knitting, crossword puzzles and cooking for her beloved family.
Surviving is a son, David (Robin) D'Amico, two daughters, Linda (Richard) Sullivan and Carol (Dennis) Huyett all of Honey Brook, PA. There are 7 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
The first memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 11 AM from The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 141 Pequea Ave., Honey Brook, PA. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10 to 11 AM at the funeral home.
The second memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 11 AM from The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 141 Pequea Ave., Honey Brook, PA. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 to 11 AM at the funeral home.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family at the Honey Brook Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the memory of Laura to the Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, PO Box 276 Honey Brook, PA.19344-0276 or the St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org
