Laura O. Jefferson, 76, transitioned on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Roseboro, NC, Laura was the daughter of the late David Lee and Dipsie (Melvin) Owens and the wife of Robert (Tony) A. Jefferson, with whom she shared 43 years of marriage.
After graduating from high school, Laura moved to Lancaster and began working at Hamilton Watch Company. It was there that she first met Tony who went on to serve in the Air Force before coming home and getting married to each other.
Her life was very full as she worked 30 years for Citizens Bank as a loan officer. She volunteered for the Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster and was devoted to Bright Side Baptist Church as a deaconess and missionary.
She loved travelling especially cruises and trips to the beach. Laura enjoyed gospel music and gardening. Family gatherings were important, and she planned them out and was a fabulous cook most notably for Thanksgiving. Laura came from a loving North Carolina family where hospitality was a priority.
In addition to her husband, Laura is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline O. Hunter (Gordon), Raleigh, NC and her stepson, Anthony R. Jefferson of Lancaster, her grandchildren: Dominick and Trinity Owens, and step grandchildren: Kayla and Camden Jefferson. She leaves to cherish, her siblings: Rachel Ann Melvin, Vivian Lee Owens, Ceasar Romero Owens. In addition, her Uncle Lamont Owens, Aunt Pearl Owens, special friends, Floretta Richardson, Betty Hurdle and Lula Powell all survive her.
Laura helped raise her niece Whitney Owens and her son Jaysean as well as Craig Owens, who was very dear to her. She will be missed by her niece Helen Johnson and a host of other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings: George Owens, Dorothy Williams, Stella Marie Owens, Mary Ruth Owens, Jesse David Owens, Craig Stevens Owens and Hilda Owens.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Laura's Funeral Service at Bright Side Baptist Church, 515 Hershey Avenue, Lancaster, PA on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Louis A. Butcher officiating. Guests are encouraged to wear their special hats in honor of Laura. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Laura's memory can be made to American Diabetes Association.
