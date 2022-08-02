Laura (Martin) Weaver, 83, of Narvon, passed away on July 31, 2022 in her residence.
Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Edgar M. and Mary G. Martin Martin.
She was the wife of Frank N. Weaver, whom she married on June 6, 1959.
Laura was a member of Churchtown Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference). She was a homemaker and assisted her husband with Weaverline and the custom combining business for many years.
In addition to her husband, Laura is survived by her children: Gilbert husband of Karen Weaver of Carpenter, WY, Rosalyn wife of Glenn Wenger of Richfield, PA, Kevin husband of Joyce Weaver of Richland, PA, Wayne husband of Esther Weaver of Honey Grove, PA, Lorelle Weaver of Tulia, TX and Frank Nevin husband of Kristina Weaver of Narvon, PA; 50 grandchildren and 96 great grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings: Willis Martin of Nottingham, PA, Arlene Weaver of Ephrata, PA, Lydia Kurtz of Ephrata, PA and Raymond husband of Elva Martin of New Holland, PA, and a son-in-law Gerald husband of Carolyn Martin of Womelsdorf, PA.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her daughter Doreen (Gerald) Martin and siblings: Melvin Martin, Clarence Martin and Edgar Martin.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Churchtown Mennonite Church, 2207 Main Street, Narvon, PA 17555 at 9:30 AM with Bishop Leon S. Zimmerman officiating. Burial will be held in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Sunny Crest Home, 2587 Valley View Road, Morgantown, PA 19543 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Kindly omit flowers.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
