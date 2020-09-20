Laura Marie Norton, 96, of Hampton, NH, formerly of Willow Valley Communities in Lancaster, PA passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Oceanside Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hampton, NH. She was the loving wife of the late John M. Norton.
Born in Little Rock, AR, she was the daughter of the late Clarence C. and Bertha M. (Litton) Martin.
After graduating from high school, she dedicated her life caring for her family as a homemaker.
In her spare time, she enjoyed being involved in church activities such as singing duets, trios, and in choirs, crossword puzzles, sewing, cooking, and daily walks.
Laura is survived by two daughters, Sharon M. Lewis of Hampton, NH and Linda L. Moulton of Osterville, MA; four grandchildren: Christopher John Lewis and wife Molly Lewis, Michael James Lewis and wife Lori Lewis, Heather Lee and Spencer LeRoy Moulton; and three great-grandchildren: Andrew James Lewis, Jackson James Lewis, and Sebastian Rillahan.
A private graveside service will be at the convenience of the family at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: Grace Church at Willow Valley, 300 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster, PA 17602 or Global Disciples, 315 W. James St., Suite 202, Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097