Laura Mae Hanna

Laura M. Hanna, 53, of Lebanon, formerly of Manheim and Lancaster, passed away suddenly on September 22, 2020. Laura was born in Lancaster, PA and was the daughter to the late Henry S. and Veda Mae (Vaughn) Wilson.
She attended J.P. McCaskey High School and then went on to obtain her Associate's Degree as a Paralegal. She was most recently a Dispatcher for Comcast. She enjoyed spending time with family, reading, and crocheting.
Laura is survived by four children, daughters Teresa Soto (Lebanon), Sarah Kautz (Palmyra), sons Walter Kautz (Arizona), Joshua Hanna (Gap), sisters, Nancy Wilson (New Holland), Sharon Garris (Manheim), Kelly Wilson (Lititz), brothers Ronald Wilson (Lancaster), and William Wilson (Mount Joy), six grandsons, two granddaughters, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by sister, Dorothy Vaughn and brother, James Wilson.
A Memorial Service will be held on the South Lawn under a tent at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, on Thursday, October 1st at 3PM. Family will receive friends from 2-3PM at Snyder's.
