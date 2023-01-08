Laura M. Haverstick, 91, of Lancaster, passed away on January 5, 2023 at Juniper Village, Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Emma (Ressler) Zimmerman and was the loving wife of Chester H. Haverstick for 35 years before his passing in 2022.
A 1949 graduate of Landisville High School, Laura became a Registered Nurse from LGH School of Nursing, Class of 1959. She worked for Dr. Garber's office in Elizabethtown, Philhaven, then LGH before her retirement.
Laura was an active member of Millersville Mennonite Church, loved sewing, knitting, reading, taking photos, and traveling with Chet.
She is survived by her siblings: John Henry Zimmerman of McAlisterville, Mary Jane Wehibe, wife of Shawle of Elizabethtown, Richard Zimmerman of Mount Joy, Mildred Risser of Elizabethtown, Margie Zimmerman of Elizabethtown, Joyce Simmers of Elizabethtown, Melvin Zimmerman, husband of Joyce of Manheim, Martha Keeney, wife of Robert of Elizabethtown, sister-in-law Roberta Zimmerman of Elizabethtown, and many nieces and nephews. Laura is preceded in death besides her parents and husband by a brother, Carl Zimmerman, brothers-in-law David Simmers and Alvin Risser, and sister-in-law Ethel Zimmerman.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 11 AM at Millersville Mennonite Church, 437 Manor Ave., Millersville, PA 17551. Friends may greet the family from 10 AM until the time of service. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideon's International Processing Center, PO Box 97251, Washington, DC 20020 or to the church. To leave an online condolence, please visit
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097