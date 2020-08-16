Laura L. Zimmerman, 53, of Mountville, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at home. She was the wife of Dwayne A. Zimmerman with whom she celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on July 24, 2020. She was born in Marion, IN daughter of Phillip R. and Eloise Johnson Rule, Lancaster. She was a payroll accounting clerk having worked for Henry Mearig Motors and for Lancaster County Motors for the past 17 years. She attended Living Faith Church, Lancaster. Laura was a loving wife, daughter and friend. She loved the Lord, which gave her strength, guidance and direction. Laura was a loving, faithful child of God. She glorified him even during times of tribulation. She devoted her life to the Lord and leaned on him for courage and discernment. Her greatest mission in life was to put God first. She wanted his light to be the only thing seen, felt, and remembered. She encouraged us all to be joyful in hope, patient in affliction and faithful in prayer. (Romans 12: 12) Today we can rest assured that she is walking, dancing and rejoicing freely in the Lord's presence. She cherished the relations she had with Ti Williamson and other little ones in her life.
Surviving in addition to her husband and parents, her siblings: Julia Koch, Lancaster; Jeffrey Rule, Virginia Beach, VA; and Kristine (Jon) Eberly, Lancaster. Many nieces, nephews and cousins. Also two amazing godchildren.
A Life Celebration Party will be held in the near future. Please consider a prayerful contribution in Laura's memory to: Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or Living Faith Church of God, 52 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
