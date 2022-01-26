Laura L. Bryan, 51, of Ephrata, and formerly of Dagsboro, DE, died on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at her home. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Eugene “Gene” “Heavy” Goshert, and the late Mary Balser Levengood; and the stepdaughter of the late Jesse Levengood and Dorothy L. Andrew Goshert of Ephrata. She was the wife of the late Kevin Bryan.
Surviving is a son, Seth M. Weidman of Ephrata, three brothers: Douglas Goshert (Dorothy), Joseph Levengood, Elisha Nieves, Jr., five sisters: Trisha Goshert, Michelle Reagan (Terry), Teresa Scotten, Tracy Griffin (Dean), Edna Santiago, and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Laura’s funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Monday, January 31, 2021 at 2:30 PM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Monday afternoon from 2:00 PM until the time of service. Interment will be private.
Contributions in Laura’s memory may be sent to Buch Funeral Home, Lititz, to help defray funeral expenses. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
