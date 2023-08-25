Laura K. Stoltzfus, infant daughter of Enos and Fannie King Stoltzfus of 104A Paradise Ln., Ronks was stillborn Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Also surviving: brothers, Andrew, Ervin and Samuel; grandparents, Lester and Anna Mary Stoltzfus, Christiana, Ephraim and Emma King, Ronks; great-grandparents, Amos and Katie Zook, Fannie King, Anna Miller.
Interment was in Gordonville Cemetery. Furman's-Leola
Plant a tree in memory of Laura Stoltzfus
A living tribute »
A living tribute »