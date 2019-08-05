Laura Hope Blank, infant daughter of Melvin J. and Linda Rose Stoltzfus Blank, of 725 S. Custer Ave., New Holland, was stillborn, Friday, August 2, 2019 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Surviving in addition to her parents are: 5 siblings, Merlin, Nathaniel, Leona, Elijah, and Timothy Blank, all at home; paternal grandfather, Sylvan husband of the late Elizabeth Blank, New Holland; maternal grandparents, Benuel and Barbara Stoltzfus, New Holland; maternal great-grandparents, Amos and Betty Stoltzfus, New Holland.
Interment was in Dry Hill Cemetery. Furman's – Leola