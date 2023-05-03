Laura H. Zimmerman, 104, a resident of Fairmount Homes, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023.
She was the wife of the late Rev. Harvey M. Zimmerman who died in 1994. Born in East Earl, she was the daughter of the late John and Lena Hurst Horning.
Laura was a homemaker. She was a member of the Martindale Mennonite Church and enjoyed being part of the sewing circle and being a Sunday School teacher. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, cooking and spending time with her family.
Surviving are three sons, Eugene H. husband of Thelma of Elizabethtown, Leon H. husband of Martha of Watsontown, and H. Lamar husband of Ruth of Manheim; a daughter, Joyce E. Zimmerman of Lancaster; a daughter-in-law, Wilma Zimmerman of Pine Grove; 14 grandchildren, 67 great grandchildren and 20 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, J. Earl Zimmerman, a grandson, Ernest Zimmerman, a great granddaughter, Bethany Yoder and six siblings.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 9, at 10:00 A.M. at the Martindale Mennonite Church, 171 Hurst Road, Ephrata, PA. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at the church on Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and on Tuesday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Laura's memory may be made to Fairmount Homes, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.