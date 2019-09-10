Laura H. Martin, 97, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Ephrata Manor.
She was born in Stevens to the late Reuben S. and Martha (Horst) Weaver and was the wife of the late Harvey B. Martin who passed away in 2002.
Laura was a member of Harvest Fellowship Church, Stevens. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, quilting and sewing circle.
Laura is survived by 6 children, Vera, wife of Harlan Zimmerman, Arlene, wife of Edwin Martin, Anna Mae, wife of Ronald Hein, Ivan, husband of Sherry Martin, LeRoy, husband of Theresa Martin, Ethel, wife of Jacob Esbenshade; 12 grandchildren; 6 step-grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 5 step-great-grandchildren; 5 siblings, Elva, wife of Henry Martin, Martha, wife of Menno Hoover, Irene, wife of Aubrey Steffy, Clarence Weaver, and Henry Weaver.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Jean Martin, twin infant grandchildren, a grandson, Terrance Esbenshade, and 11 siblings.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 9 to 11 am at the Harvest Fellowship Church, 34 W. Church Street, Stevens. Funeral services will follow at 11 am, with Pastor Eugene Weaver officiating. Interment will take place in the Fairview Cemetery Annex.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.