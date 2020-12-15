Laura H. Martin, 89, of Bethel, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020, at StoneRidge Towne Centre, Myerstown. She was the wife of Charles H. Martin. On November 11th, they celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary.
Born in West Earl Twp., on November 10, 1931, she was the daughter of the late David M. and Alta Hoover Martin. Laura was a member of the Fair Haven Mennonite Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Alta Mae wife of Joseph Rudolph of Keezletown, VA, Jay Charles and his wife Linda (Groff) Martin of East Dublin, GA, Edith (Seibel) Martin widow of the late Ray Carl Martin of Bethel, Lois Jean wife of Elam Dieffenbach of Womelsdorf, Robert Lee husband of Ella Mae (Martin) Martin of Willistown, SC, Joyce Ann wife of Robert Sauder of East Earl, Lavern Paul and his wife Kristie (Groff) Martin of Mifflinburg and Janet Marie wife of Thomas Ebersole of Lebanon; 37 grandchildren; 102 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; brothers David husband of Rhoda (Lehman) Martin of Schaefferstown and Emanual Martin of Millersville; sisters Mabel wife of John Huber of Lincoln Home, Rebecca wife of the late Victor Brubacker of Richland, Florence wife of Samuel Nolt of East Greenville, (Marvin Wise) husband of the late Miriam Martin of TN, and Anna wife of Roy Zeiset of Orrstown and Verna (Musser) Martin widow of the late Melvin Martin of Bethel.
She was preceded in death by her sons Ray Carl and infant John Alvin Martin; brothers Aaron, Norman and Melvin Martin; granddaughters Lori Jean Dieffenbach, infant twins Megan and Michelle Dieffenbach; one grandson Kenneth Martin, and great-grandsons Clayton Martin and William Dieffenbach.
A private family service will be held. To view the service via livestream, please visit www.kreamerlumfh.com and click livestream and then the Jonestown location, at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Interment will be at Meckville Mennonite Church Cemetery.
A living tribute »