Laura G. Weaver, 86, of Myerstown, passed away in her home on Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was the wife of the late Samuel M. Weaver. She was born in Warwick Township, Lancaster County on October 3, 1933, a daughter of the late Edwin and Anna Garman Musser.
Laura was a member of the Fairview Mennonite Church of Weaverland Conference.
She is survived by children: Anna M. Weaver of Myerstown; James husband of Alma Weaver of Myerstown; Irvin husband of Susan Weaver of Newville; Edna Weaver of Myerstown; Paul husband of Jolene Weaver of Jonestown; Barbara wife of Marlin Garman of Myerstown; Bertha wife of Leon Zimmerman of Stevens; Melvin husband of Joyce Weaver of Beavertown, PA; 31 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; siblings: Esther wife of Marvin H. Martin of Clyde, NY; Paul husband of Margaret Musser of Myerstown; Leroy husband of Mary Musser of Lebanon; Anna Mary wife of Willis Burkholder of Stevens; Verna widow of Lloyd B. Zimmerman of Danville; Ivan husband of Janet Musser of Stevens; Mabel wife of Eli Herr, Jr. of Ephrata; sister-in-law, Marian Musser of Myerstown.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Allen Musser and Samuel Musser; three grandsons.
Funeral services will be held privately. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
