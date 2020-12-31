Laura G. Strohl, 89, of Ephrata, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Ephrata Manor. She was born in Clay Township to the late Frank and Jennie (Gockley) Engle and was the wife of the late Donald H. Strohl who passed away in 2013.
Laura was a member of Hope United Methodist Church, where she taught SundaysSchool. During her working years, she was a self-employed beautician, worked in the office at Dutchmaid, Inc. and was an examiner for B & J Manufacturing. Laura enjoyed crocheting, needlework, snowmobiling, boating and watching the Phillies, especially Mike Schmidt. Her life revolved around her family. She faithfully followed her sons and grandchildren in their sports and activities. She enjoyed 40 years of summers in Sea Isle City, NJ, with her family. Laura will be remembered and missed dearly by her beloved family, who is happy knowing she and Don are both smiling in heaven as they are reunited.
Laura is survived by two sons, James R., husband of Bonnie (Book) Strohl of Akron, William S., husband of Diane (Wolf) Strohl of Reinholds; four grandchildren, Matthew, husband of Elaine (Thompson) Strohl of Plymouth Meeting, Bryan, husband of Nicole (Gaskill) Strohl of Reamstown, Danielle, wife of Jason Habecker of Talmage, Morgan, wife of Isaac Rodriguez of Colorado Springs; seven great-grandchildren, Andrew, Zachary, Trey, Trenton, Isaac, Kellen and Owen. In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by three brothers, infant Leon, Ralph and Clyde Engle.
In light of the pandemic, services will be private at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the devoted staff at Ephrata Manor and Hospice and Community Care for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Laura's memory may be made to Hope United Methodist Church, 3474 Rothsville Road, Ephrata, PA, 17522 or Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.