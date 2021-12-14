Laura G. Brubaker, 94, a resident of Landis Homes Community and beloved “Auntie” to many nieces and nephews, achieved her long-expressed hope of “going home to be with Jesus” on December 11, 2021. She voiced this desire for many years, from a life lived based on her deep Christian faith.
Born in Hershey, PA, on January 23, 1927 to the late Allen F. Brubaker and Barbara Garber Brubaker, she contracted infantile polio at 9 months of age, which impacted her physical body but did not hinder her from living a productive adventurous and fulfilled life. From 27 months of age until maturity, she and her parents traveled back and forth to Shriners Crippled Children's Hospital, Philadelphia for multiple corrective surgeries and rehabilitation, often leaving her there for 2 -4 months at a time. She was forever grateful to her parents for prioritizing her education to ensure graduation from Manheim Central High School and affording her piano lessons. An independent woman she learned to drive a car with hand controls and bought a house where she resided with her aging parents. She was accomplished on the accordion, piano and organ. Her hands knitted many sweaters, a beautiful dress and crocheted items for her family.
She perceived that “handicapped” persons needed to excel and prove their capabilities, and faithfully proved her industrious nature working from 1947- 1994 as an insurance policy reader and writer for Lititz Mutual Insurance. Walking with the help of braces and crutches did not hinder her from being a volunteer at Lancaster General Hospital on Saturday Mornings.
She enjoyed traveling with friends and family. A highlight was a trip to the Holy Land where she adventurously rode on camel, donkey and horseback to various destinations in order to “Be where Jesus had been”.
A woman of Christian Faith and member of Erbs Mennonite Church, she exemplified Christ’s spirit of love. Her smile warmed many. She kept “praising the Lord”, no matter the circumstances, including during the covid pandemic, when visits from family were restricted at her residence. Her heart was that of a humble servant.
Laura is survived by two sisters, Doris Horst and Arlene Martin both of Landis Homes Community. She was preceded in death by brothers, Robert Brubaker and his wife Mary and James Brubaker and wife Shirley; and sisters Ruth Weidman and husband Ray, Lois Boll and husband Titus, and brother-in-laws, Roy Horst and Lloyd Martin. Fourteen nieces and eight nephews were her “adopted” children, all whom she loved and cherished as her own. Today this entire family expresses deepest gratitude to all the caregivers who loved and cared for her too while at Landis Homes.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers those desiring can send contributions in Laura’s name to the Landis Homes Caring Fund at 1000 E Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543. For online condolences visit: