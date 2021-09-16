Laura E. Winner was born February 25, 1938 in Fredonia, PA and died August 4, 2021 in Palmyra, PA. She was the daughter of Dent B. Hoover and Minnie George Hoover. Laura was married to William W. Winner, Jr. in November of 1956.
In addition to her husband, William, Laura is survived by her 3 sons, Ricky A. Winner, companion of Karen of Elizabethtown, Randy L. Winner, husband of Marge of Meadville and Rodney W. Winner, husband of Tammy of Quarryville. Laura had 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren and one brother survives, James Dewey Hoover. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Donald Wright, George, Dorris, Thomas, Charles, Dent and Brent Hoover and her sister, Emma Jean Redfoot.
Today my grandma left this world behind and went to a better place. I'm grateful to have had 3 visits with her and my grandpa in the past 2 months after the COVID year of no visits. I'll always imagine her in red and think of her when I see birdhouses and raisin filled cookies (even though I think they are yucky).
She taught me dominos, beat me at scrabble and made the best carrots I'll ever eat. She always had a smile and a story, wasn't afraid to speak her mind and loved to watch her daily "Slop opera". My grandma was a strong woman, married for 64 years and raised 3 sons. She was a pistol, a ton of fun, and I have more memories than I can count, that I'll carry with me forever. I miss you, I love you and until next time.....
