Laura C. Simmons Bish, 94, of Marietta, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Paramount Senior Living in Marietta. A life-long resident of Marietta, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Freda (Hauser) Walters. She was married 16 years to James W. Bish who passed away in November 1983. Her first husband, Winfield H. Simmons, passed away in April 1966.
Laura was a member of Reich's EC Church in Maytown. She enjoyed Big Band music and loved to dance. She enjoyed gardening and yard work, but loved spending time with her family the most.
Laura is survived by three daughters: Kathleen A. Koser and husband Denny; Amy L. Pickle and husband Don; and Lori F. Potteiger and husband Lester, all of Marietta; a step-son James A. Bish of Lancaster; a step-daughter Jacqueline R. Hintz and husband John of Newark, DE; 10 grandchildren: Dan, Shannon, Meghan, Donny, Stefanie, Neal, Jessi, Abby, Rob and Alaina; and 12 great grandchildren. Laura was predeceased by a brother Albert "Wick" Walters and two sisters: Millie McCarty and Vernie McClain.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 29 North Gay Street, Marietta, PA 17547 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place in Marietta Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
A living tribute »