Laura Ann Frey, 58, of Lititz, passed away July 9, 2022 suddenly and unexpectedly from complication of a rare connective tissue disorder. She surrendered to the Lord peacefully with Mike, her husband of 32 years, and her beloved children, Stephen and Eric, by her side.
Laura was born in Summit, NJ and was raised in New Jersey by her parents, Tina and Tom Bush. She graduated from Millersville University in 1995 and began teaching elementary school in the Ephrata School District where she retired in 2019. After retirement, she continued her community service by volunteering at several organizations including Hospice and Community Care.
Laura loved life and lived it to her fullest. She touched so many lives as a beloved mother, wife, daughter, friend, and teacher. She had so many interests, but just especially enjoyed being around her boys, family, and friends. She loved taking trips whether to the beach with friends and family, mountains to Mike's parents Ron and Janice's cabin, and especially visiting her family in Tucson, AZ including her parents, sister Melissa (Bush) Ziel (husband, Steve) whom she adored, her brother John Bush (wife, Heather) and her nieces and nephews.
Laura also enjoyed the simple pleasures of a morning walk with friends, walking, playing and cuddling with her dogs, a good book, a Hallmark movie, a nice dinner, a glass of wine, sitting by her pond watching the fish and frogs, and a good nap. She was also active in many groups at Victory Church in Lititz. Laura was truly a special person and was loved and will be missed and remembered by all.
Laura was preceded in death by her father, Herbert Kuehn, and brother, MIchael Kuehn.
A Visitation will take place at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 1:00-3:00. A Celebration of Laura's Life will take place immediately following at 3:00 PM. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome Research Foundation, 1829 Reisterstown Road, Suite 100, Pikesville, MD 211208 or to www.edsrf.org/donation.
