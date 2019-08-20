LaTayna Hatfield, 65, of Lancaster, passed away surrounded by her loving family at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, on Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was born in Lancaster to the late Buster and Linda (Carroll) Grimes.
She graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School in 1972 and married her high school sweetheart Adrian J. Hatfield, sharing 45 years of marriage.
An administrative assistant, LaTayna worked for the School District of Lancaster at several schools and then for HACC Lancaster campus. She previously attended King's Temple, where she served as youth pastor.
Very devoted to her family, she was fun loving and caring. LaTayna enjoyed cooking and she volunteered for Conestoga Sertoma football.
In addition to her husband, Adrian, she is survived by their sons Jeremy P. Hatfield, husband of Valerie, and Damian J. Hatfield, husband of Amanda, both of Lancaster; 13 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; as well as her siblings Brenda Woods of New Jersey, Linda Grimes of Lancaster, Pam Grimes of Lancaster and Myron Grimes of North Carolina. LaTayna was preceded in death by her daughter Yarra Lynn Wilson in 2015 and her brother Harrison Grimes.
LaTayna's family will greet friends from 2 to 3 PM, followed by a celebration of her life at 3 PM with Rev. Godfrey Bethea officiating, on Thursday, August 22nd at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making a donation in LaTayna's memory to your favorite charity. To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com