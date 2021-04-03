LaRue D. Spencer, 91, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
She was born in Birdsboro to the late C. Hunter and Mary E. (Kennedy) March and was the wife of the late Rev. Denton L. Spencer.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Ephrata.
In early years, LaRue worked for John T. Dyer Quarry Co. She then became a homemaker while supporting her husband's ministry for over 44 years. She also worked full time at Ephrata National Bank where she retired as a teller.
She enjoyed visiting with Dennis and Lisa and their dogs and relished visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved flowers and gardening, cooking, and was an avid reader and enjoyed puzzles. She was an impeccable dresser and enjoyed entertaining in her home.
LaRue is survived by her son, Dennis L., husband of Lisa I. (Swisher) Spencer of Lititz; two grandsons, John D., husband of Stephanie Spencer of Mountville, PA, Nicholas T., husband of Carrie Spencer of Yorktown, VA; her brother, Dr. Hunter C. March of Austin, TX and five great-grandchildren, Sophia Spencer, Julianna Spencer, Andrew Spencer, Logan Spencer and Connor Spencer.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in LaRue's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to Ephrata Manor Benevolent Fund, 99 Bethany Road, Ephrata, PA 17522.
