LaRue D. Ketner, 90, of Lititz, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Anna Mary Murr and John F. Morningstar.
She graduated from Millersville University in 1954 with a bachelor's in education. LaRue married Walter L. Ketner in 1954. She worked as an Elementary school teacher for 38 years in the Lancaster City School District. LaRue retired in 1994.
LaRue is survived by her son, Kevin L. Ketner (Patty) and her many grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Walter and her son Mitchell R. Ketner.
A Funeral Service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 800 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA, 17543 on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Friends are welcome to greet the family at 10:00 a.m. at church. Interment will immediately follow the service at Machpelah Cemetery in Lititz.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
For online condolences, please visit LaRue's memorial page at www.TheGroffs.com