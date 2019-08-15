LaRue Anne Miles of Evergreen Estates passed away quietly on August 8th at the age of 95.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles J. Miles in 1958. She is survived by her son J. Drue Miles, daughter-in-law Rebecca of Conestoga; three grandchildren, Chris Haflinger of Plano, TX, J. Drue Miles Jr., Melanie Anne Miles of Conestoga, and one great-grandson, Sean Koncir.
?She dedicated her life to making a difference in the fields of medicine, (Registered Nurse), Public Education, and service to the Cherokee People.
?The LaRue A. Miles Memorial Fund has been established for orphan Indian children at Oaks Indian Center, Oaks, Oklahoma 74359. A private ceremony will be held on sacred Cherokee ground at a later date. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &
Cremation Services
Lancaster & Conestoga