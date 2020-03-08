LaRue Ann Davis, 72, of Gap, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 after fighting a long and courageous battle with her health. She was the loving wife of the late Jimmey L. Davis, with whom she shared 44 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2016.
Born in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Leotta J. (Pryor) Downin.
LaRue was a graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School, class of 1965. Most of her career was in administration, working for Diversified Printing/Quebecor, Advanced Trim Specialties, Le-jo Enterprises, and most recently as a purchasing agent for Apple Auto Sales. LaRue was also a licensed notary.
She is survived by her children, Denise Davis, of Gap, Bob (Lori) Davis, of Christiana, and April (Brian) Ross, of Kinzers; grandchildren, Collin Davis, Brianna and Amanda Ross, and Carley and Kyle Davis; a brother, Robert (Melissa) Downin, of Greencastle; a sister-in-law, Peggy (Daniel) Davis-DeLong, of Springfield, OH; and her beloved pet, Buster. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and a niece.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA 17566, with a viewing at the church from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. An evening viewing will be held from 6 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, at Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, 227 West 4th Street, Quarryville, PA 17566. Interment will be private.
The Davis family extends a special thank you to the wonderful staff of Lancaster General Hospital Trauma Neuro ICU for their lovingkindness and care of LaRue.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in LaRue's memory to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 (online at https://www2.heart.org), or to Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services at the address above to offset final expenses.
