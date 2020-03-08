LaRue Ann Davis

LaRue Ann Davis

LaRue Ann Davis, 72, of Gap, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 after fighting a long and courageous battle with her health. She was the loving wife of the late Jimmey L. Davis, with whom she shared 44 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2016.

Born in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Leotta J. (Pryor) Downin.

LaRue was a graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School, class of 1965. Most of her career was in administration, working for Diversified Printing/Quebecor, Advanced Trim Specialties, Le-jo Enterprises, and most recently as a purchasing agent for Apple Auto Sales. LaRue was also a licensed notary.

She is survived by her children, Denise Davis, of Gap, Bob (Lori) Davis, of Christiana, and April (Brian) Ross, of Kinzers; grandchildren, Collin Davis, Brianna and Amanda Ross, and Carley and Kyle Davis; a brother, Robert (Melissa) Downin, of Greencastle; a sister-in-law, Peggy (Daniel) Davis-DeLong, of Springfield, OH; and her beloved pet, Buster. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and a niece.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA 17566, with a viewing at the church from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. An evening viewing will be held from 6 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, at Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, 227 West 4th Street, Quarryville, PA 17566. Interment will be private.

The Davis family extends a special thank you to the wonderful staff of Lancaster General Hospital Trauma Neuro ICU for their lovingkindness and care of LaRue.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in LaRue's memory to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 (online at https://www2.heart.org), or to Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services at the address above to offset final expenses.

To leave an online condolence, please visit

www.dewalds.com

Send flowers to the family of LaRue Davis
Browse »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Service information

Mar 12
Viewing
Thursday, March 12, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
227 West Fourth Street
Quarryville, PA 17566
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before LaRue's Viewing begins.
Mar 13
Viewing
Friday, March 13, 2020
9:30AM-10:45AM
Wesley Church
1104 Kirkwood Pike
Quarryville, PA 17566
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before LaRue's Viewing begins.
Mar 13
Funeral Service
Friday, March 13, 2020
11:00AM
Wesley Church
1104 Kirkwood Pike
Quarryville, PA 17566
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before LaRue's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.

227 W. 4th St.
Quarryville, PA 17566
717-786-3530
www.dewalds.com

Sign up for our newsletter