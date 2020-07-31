Larry William Plank, 79, passed away peacefully at his 4th generation family home in Bird-In-Hand on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was born in Lancaster to the late Walter William and Helen Mae (Baum) Plank. Larry shared 55 years of marriage with his wife Eileen Kay (Kommel) Plank.
He was a member of the last graduating class from East Lampeter High School in 1958. Larry served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years, obtaining the rank of Machinery Repairman 1st Class, E-6. Larry dearly loved the Navy, which enabled him and Eileen to see the world and live in Italy (3 years) and Scotland (2 years).
After retiring from the Navy, Larry operated his own machinery fix and repair business and helped friends maintain their rental properties in Lancaster City. Larry then evolved into a care giver for his mother.
His many activities included boating and crabbing on his 28-foot cabin cruiser in Havre de Grace, Md. Larry also enjoyed SCUBA diving, genealogy, storytelling, metal detecting, participating in the Apple Corp User Group, and handyman repair.
Larry was a member of the Lancaster County Citizens Band Radio Club and the Ship 166, Navy Club of Lancaster. He assisted Eileen with her Girl Scout Troops.
In addition to his wife Eileen, Larry is survived by three children, Tamera Lynn Olivieri (Christopher) of Lititz, Melinda Beth Rinier (Michael) of Leola, and Jeffrey William Plank of Bird-In-Hand; four grandchildren, Brianna and Tyler Olivieri, Shannon Arkantin (Greg) and Meagan Rinier; and three great-grandchildren, Paul, Penelope and Piper Arkantin.
A graveside service with Military Honors, will take place Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10 AM in Strasburg Cemetery, West Franklin Street, Strasburg, PA 17579. Memorial contributions may be made to PA Wounded Warriors, Inc. 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17112.
