Larry W. Shimp, 84, of Lancaster, passed away on August 10, 2019. He was the loving husband of Florence (Rohrer) Shimp.
Born in Lancaster, PA Larry was the son of the late Wilbur and Alberta (Getz) Shimp.
Larry worked at Engle, Hambright and Davis for 40 years
In his spare time, he enjoyed golf, tennis, and playing baseball during his younger years. He was also an avid Philadelphia Sports fan. Larry was also a proud member of Kiwanis.
In addition to his wife Florence, he is survived by three daughters; Cindy Snyder (wife of Ron), Sandy Black (wife of Keith), Melissa Stueck (wife of Brandon Brooks); 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Sally Wealand.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Hamilton Park United Church of Christ, 1210 Maple Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park.
