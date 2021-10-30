Larry W. Rinaldi, 79, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center.
Born in Ossining, NY, Larry was a son of the late Nicholas and Jenny (Courtight) Rinaldi. He graduated from Ossining High School in 1960 and served in the U.S. Army as an MP.
He was employed as an Automotive Transmission Specialist for many years, and most recently worked as a security guard at Carpenter Tech and in maintenance for Boscov’s.
He is survived by his brother, Nicholas Rinaldi, husband of Novilla Rinaldi, numerous nieces and nephews, and his companion, Helen Honyara.
Interment with Full Military Honors will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
Arrangements are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
