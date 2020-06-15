Larry V. Brendle, 79, of Ephrata, died Friday, June 12, 2020 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, after a brief illness.
Born in Stonersville, he was a son of the late Ernest V. and Anna (Klaassen) Brendle. He was married 58 years on May 19 to Miriam (Shirk) Brendle.
Larry worked as a self-employed route driver for 14 years for Country Maid Bakery, then two years at Sperry New Holland, then 30 years at M.H. Eby Inc. where he retired in 2004. Following his retirement, he worked for 8 years as a self-employed taxi driver.
Larry was a member at Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church in Terre Hill where he served as custodian for 3 years.
He was an avid bowler and scored a perfect game once. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two children, Cindy Brendle and her spouse, Beth Martz of Hagerstown, and Bryan, married to Judi (Stoner) Brendle of Denver; two grandchildren, Hunter and Olivia Brendle; a step granddaughter, Lindsey Myers and her partner, Eric Brought; a brother, Carl, married to Anne Brendle of N. Augusta, SC; and a sister-in-law, Shirley (Stoner) Brendle of Shillington.
Preceding him in death is a brother, Harold Brendle.
A private graveside service will be held at the Terre Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Trinity E. C. Church, PO Box 247, Terre Hill, PA 17581 or to the Parkinson Foundation at Parkinson.org or mail to: Parkinson Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.