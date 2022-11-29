Larry Sweigart, 76 of Stevens, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Born in Reading, Larry was a son of the late Vernon & Virginia (Auker) Sweigart and the loving husband to Barbara L. (Heil) Sweigart for 56 years.
Larry was a graduate of Cocalico Union High School, class of 1965. He was a supervisor for the East Cocalico Water & Sewer Authority where he worked for over 30 years and formerly drove truck for Kurtz Brothers Concrete Inc. Larry was an avid outdoorsman, he loved the woods, taking photos of nature, watching the squirrels, and marveled at rolling thunderstorms. He enjoyed hunting deer, bear, and turkey at the hunting cabins in Potter Co, Poe Valley, and Huntington. Camping was a family favorite with Larry, everyone enjoyed the memories created at Sils and Pioneer campgrounds. Larry was a car enthusiast; he once owned a '69 Chevelle and he could give you all the details about a car just by seeing the taillights. A man of faith, he was a member of St. Paul's E.C. Church in Reamstown. He was lovingly known for his Dutchy' manner. Larry loved his family deeply, he was a provider, had a big heart, and was always willing to help. His fun sense of humor could lighten a room and always bring a smile.
In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by two daughters, Suzanne M. (Scott) Gordon of Berlin, MD, and Lynette L. (Greg Burkholder) Lutz of Denver; two brothers, Richard (Mary) Sweigart of Myerstown and Dennis (Mary Lou) Sweigart of Denver; six grandchildren; three great granddaughters and his fluffy canine pal, Patches.
Viewings will be held on Tues., Nov. 29th from 5 7 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens) and on Wed., Nov. 30th from 9 10 a.m. at St. Paul's E. C. Church, 46 E. Church St., Reamstown (Stevens). Larry's life celebration will be Wed. at 10 a.m. at church, officiated by Reverend Matthew Hill. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Denver.
Contributions in memory of Larry are appreciated to St. Paul's E.C. Church, P.O. Box 275, Reamstown, PA 17567, www.stpaulsreamstown.com/donate or Middle Creek Wildlife Management, P.O. Box 110
Kleinfeltersville, PA 17039.
