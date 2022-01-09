Larry S. Hiestand, 86, of Manheim, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Born in Salunga, he was the son of the late Wilbur C. and Margaret (Strickler) Hiestand. Larry was the husband of Barbara (Zug) Hiestand.
Larry was a graduate of Hempfield High School class of 1953. Larry was an agriculture salesman, starting his career with S.H. Hiestand and Co. In 1963 he moved onto Starline Inc. and later Lancaster Silo Co. During the mid-1980’s Larry was self-employed selling agriculture equipment. He retired in 1996 from the Northampton Farm Bureau. Larry loved to travel with his wife Barbara in their RV. They visited all 50 states and most of the Canadian provinces. They also visited most of the islands of the Caribbean. In 2013, Larry and Barbara moved to Pleasant View Retirement Community and Larry got involved in many of the activities there. He was a member of the billiards group, pinochle group and attended church there as well.
Larry will be fondly missed by his son Philip Hiestand husband of Kristen Rudig Hiestand of Lancaster; and a sister Janet Rohrer of Concord, NC.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Memorial Contributions can be made to Pleasant View Retirement Community Benevolent Fund, 544 N. Penryn Rd., Manheim, PA 17545. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
