Larry Ryan Dalessandri, 40, of Elizabethtown, passed away unexpectedly in Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Karen (Whoolery) Dalessandri of Elizabethtown and the late Lawrence Dalessandri. Also surviving is his daughter, Daisy Dalessandri of Elizabethtown; a brother, Wesley Dalessandri of Mount Joy; and a sister, Danielle Dalessandri of Elizabethtown.

Larry was a graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School class of 1998. He was a master of his trade of welding. Larry enjoyed dancing and spending time with friends and family. Most of all, Larry was a good father and was always there to support his daughter.

