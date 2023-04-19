Larry Richard Zynn, 68, of Kinzers, passed away at the Lancaster General Hospital on Friday, April 14, 2023, following an illness.
He was born in Honey Brook on Friday, July 16, 1954. Larry was the son of the late Oscar and Dorothy (Welsh) Zynn. He was the husband of Shirley A. (McWilliams) Zynn, with whom he shared 52 years of marriage.
Larry was a self-employed drywall contractor. He enjoyed hunting.
Larry is survived by a son, Larry R. Zynn, Jr. of Coatesville, three brothers, Ronald Zynn of New Holland, Raymond Zynn of Delaware, and Michael Zynn of Lancaster, two sisters, Joan Rigg of Honey Brook and Jean Refford of Ephrata. There are three grandchildren, Carle Mitchell, Cory Zynn, and Olivia Zynn.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023 at 11 AM at The Labs Funeral Home, Inc, 141 Pequea Ave., Honey Brook, PA. Interment will follow at The Forks of the Brandywine Presbyterian Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Larry to Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
