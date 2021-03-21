Larry Ray Barton

Larry Ray "Skin" Barton of Warsaw, Virginia, passed away peacefully in the log home he designed, overlooking the lake he loved, surrounded by family members, on January 13, 2021. Larry was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to Raymond Amos and Anna Melissa Meyers Barton. He was happily married to Susan Elizabeth Bender Barton for 57 years. They married and lived in Falls Church, Virginia and later in Warsaw, Virginia.
Larry was a proud alumnus of the Architecture program at Penn State University. He was a medic in the U.S. Army. He was a devout Christian who loved to pray for people. Larry adored his family and made them the center of his world. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, and playing and watching sports. He was an inveterate tinkerer who could fix anything with superglue or duct tape. He always won at Scrabble. Above all, however, Larry was known as a gentle soul. He was principled, generous of spirit, and very kind.
Larry is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Sue; his daughters, Leslie Rae "Lester" Barton Harless (Randy Marshall) and Tanya Sue Barton Saunders (Casey Brightwood); grandchildren, Lauren Rae Barton-Hillard (Mike), Audrey Leigh Owens (Josh), Karlie Gayle Malaska (Josh), and John David Lacey; his fourteen great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Phylis Kubala, Wanda Schneider (Jim), and Kathy Currence (Steven). He was predeceased by his parents and his beloved chocolate lab, Hank.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to honor Larry may be made to New Life Ministries, 2800 McKinney Blvd., Colonial Beach, VA 22443.
