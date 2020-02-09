Larry R. Pfautz, 74, of Ephrata, PA, passed away at home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He was the husband of 37 years to the late Fern A. (Hartranft) Pfautz, who passed away January 11, 2009, and son of the late Clyde R. and Anna M. (Hoover) Pfautz.
Larry served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and worked as a truck driver for Charles Shirk Trucking for over 40 years. He enjoyed working for Charles until his retirement.
Larry liked spending time at McDonald's with friends and going to the Green Dragon on Fridays.
Surviving are two brothers: Clyde Pfautz, Jr. and John R. Pfautz; four sisters: Thelma Weaver, Mary Gonzalez, Pauline Ludwig, and Arlene Hartranft; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, Larry was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Pfautz.
Memorial services will be held at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Friday, March 20 at 2 p.m. Friends will be received before the service from 1-2 p.m.
Place of interment will be Memory Gardens, E. Cocalico Twp., PA.
