Larry R. Dale, 74, passed away on September 2, 2022 at his home in Strasburg, PA after an illness of several years. Born October 20, 1947 in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Charles E. Dale and Dorothy (Jones) Dale. Larry was a 1965 J.P. McCaskey High School graduate and attended Lehigh University. He served in the Army for 2 years, mostly in Germany.
He worked at WDAC-FM for 37 years, mainly as an On-Air host known especially for his "4:07 Minute", "Request Time" for children, and "Reflections." He was a member of Lampeter United Methodist Church where he served in various ways over the years, such as Sunday school teacher, Missions Leader, and piano accompanist for the choirs. He provided music for the worship services for many years and put music to Bible verses for the "Way to Grow" children's ministry.
Larry was a very gifted pianist, well-known locally for playing at weddings and as part of several Christian music groups, including "Sonrise Singers" and "Vision" with his brother, Brian. They also provided music at various retirement and nursing homes for years. Larry was an incredible, creative musician. He could take an ordinary song and make it extraordinary. In the 1980s Larry acted in several passion plays and played the part of Christ in the musical-drama "Thirty Pieces of Silver."
Larry was a generous and caring person, volunteering his time to help others. He was a driver for Meals on Wheels of Lancaster for 28 years. He also went on several mission trips in the U.S. and to Papua New Guinea through Wycliff. He, along with his wife, led an evening worship service for 11 years at Conestoga View Nursing Home. He was a listener with Joy El "Bible Release Time" for six years with the Hans Herr Group.
He is survived by his wife, Mary (Holdridge) Dale, with whom he celebrated 40 years of marriage in March; his brother Brian L. Dale, husband of Carol Dale of Willow Street; several nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.
The burial at Conestoga Memorial Park will be a private family service. There will be a memorial service for Larry on Sunday September 18 at 3 PM, with visitation from 2 to 3 PM, at Lampeter United Methodist Church, corner of Village and Book Roads, Lampeter, PA. The Rev. John G. Smith will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meals on Wheels at www.mealsonwheelsoflancaster.org or to Lampeter United Methodist Church at 1101 Village Road, Lancaster, PA 17602.
