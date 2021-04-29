Larry "Pete" L. Weller, Sr., 72, of Narvon, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of the late Dorothy A. Styer Weller who died in 2017. Born in New Holland, he was the son of the late Arthur Buzzard and Mamie Boley.
Pete retired from C. U. Stoltzfus in Morgantown, where he had been employed for 50 years. He enjoyed working in his yard, eating out, and watching Westerns, Wrestling and the Phillies.
Surviving is a son, Larry L. Weller, Jr. of Narvon; two sisters, Doris wife of Ray Englerth and Myrtle Houck both of New Holland; two brothers, John and Frank Weller both of Terre Hill. He was preceded in death by siblings, Bob Weller, Elsie Sweigart, Jackie Whirt and Sharon Weller.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 30, at 2:00 P.M. at the Bridgeville E.C. Cemetery, 5971 Division Highway, Narvon, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the American Lung Association.
