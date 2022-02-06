Larry Owen Radle, 73, of Mount Joy, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Marvin and Betty (Penwell) Radle. Larry was the husband of Linda for 49 years. Also surviving is a sister, Kathy Radle Harrington.
Larry was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1966. He retired from Flexsteel Industries in Lancaster as a truck driver. Larry proudly served in the United States Army.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
