Larry Nolt, 65, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, June 13th, after a courageous three-month fight against multiple illnesses.
Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Samuel and Marie (Grider) Nolt. Larry was married to his high school sweetheart, Lonnie (Bowman) Nolt, for 39 years. He was a graduate of Hempfield High School and Penn State University. Following his schooling, Larry was employed at Case New Holland for over 25 years and worked in the Engineering Department. He was most recently employed by EASi Engineering. Larry was also a member of First Presbyterian Church of Mount Joy where he served as an elder.
Larry's proudest accomplishment in life was his children, and they love and miss him more than words can say. He enjoyed the simple things in life: going out to eat with his wife, taking a Sunday drive, watching his grandchildren play, family vacations in Stone Harbor, admiring architecture, a good cup of coffee, and spending time on his family farm. Larry was an avid prospector of a good deal, not out of necessity, but rather to ensure the needs of his family were met before his own. It was this selflessness that he lived by each day. Larry had an exceptional sense of humor and a kind heart that will be missed by many.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Lonnie, are three children: Christopher Nolt, husband of Jennifer of Pasadena, MD, Timothy Nolt, husband of Meagan of Mount Joy, and Kari Nolt of Mount Joy; four grandchildren: Parker, Addison, Calvin, and Theodore Nolt; one sister, Karen Bartnick, wife of Donald of Edgewater, MD; and mother-in-law, Gerry Bowman of Manheim. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, April Marie Nolt.
Due to COVID restrictions, a gathering to celebrate Larry's life will be held at a future date to be advertised. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Larry's memory to First Presbyterian Church of Mount Joy, 7 Marietta Ave., Mount Joy, PA 17552.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the 5 Lime TNU staff and Dr. George Maish at Penn Medicine Lancaster General for their loving care.
