Larry Michael Anne, 73, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz.
He was born in Lancaster to the late John R., Sr. and Anna Mary (Kreider) Anne, and was the husband of Dianne (Ream) Anne with whom he celebrated 56 years of marriage on April 25th.
He was a member of United Zion Church, Ephrata.
Larry was a heating and air conditioning technician for Kirchoff Company and later a refrigeration mechanic for Triangle Refrigeration. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping. He was especially fond of his late dog, Lucy.
In addition to his wife, Larry is survived five children, Darlene Anne of Lititz, Larry Anne, Jr. of Lititz, Kristi Anne of Akron, Jennifer Anne-Huhn, wife of Anthony Huhn of Lititz, Stephanie Anne of Stevens; five grandchildren, Justin Getz, Alexandria Getz, Maya Anne-Huhn, Aliya Anne-Huhn, Brayden Anne-Huhn; five great-grandchildren, Joseph Hoffman, Annabelle Acox, Lacy Lawson, Lilly Hevener, Violet Getz; a brother, John, husband of Donna Anne of Akron, and a sister, Cheryl, wife of Donald Strohm of Leola.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Zahm.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
If desired, memorial contributions in Larry's memory may be made to the Rothsville Ambulance, 2071 Main St., Lititz, PA 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »