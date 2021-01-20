Larry Maurice Roth, 86, of Mechanicsburg passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 13th, 2021.
Born in Lititz, PA, son of the late James Richard and Minnie Mae (Hackman) Roth, Larry has been a resident of the Mechanicsburg and Dillsburg communities for 45 years. Larry was a builder/carpenter/cabinet maker, owned a business with his brother-in-law, and finished his career as the very first Carpentry/Cabinet Making teacher for The Cumberland-Perry Area Vocational Technical School.
Most importantly of all, Larry was loved and adored by his entire family, and left behind a legacy that will live forever. Psalms 145:4. Larry is a graduate of Warwick High School and The Pennsylvania State University. Larry was an avid music lover and met his wife, Jean, at a Square Dance in 1955. Together they danced through life, loving each other and their family for over 64 years. Larry was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jean Ann (VanValkenburgh) Roth by only 26 days. Larry was strong in faith and served on Church committees and boards; he sang in the church choir; he was a Church Youth Group Leader and a Youth Counselor at a local Church Camp for many years.
Larry made it a point to be present and be a presence in each and every one of his family's lives. His family was first in every way at every time. Everything he did, he did for or with his family. Larry was a long-time season ticket holder to Penn State football games. He attended Penn State Bowl Games when he could and enjoyed sharing his love of Penn State with his wife Jean....We are!
Larry is survived by his daughters, Jody Kutz; Judy Follmer and husband Jim; Teresa Heiges and husband Don; Tina Barrick and husband Dave; his grandchildren, Nicole Rank and husband Jeremy; Krista McAllister and husband Justin; Shawna Ott; Doug Heiges and wife Chrissie; Tyler Follmer and Cait Shanahan; Dustin Snare and wife Lauren; Tara Matson and husband Brett; Jarrett Snare and Katie Kapur;
Michael Kutz; Morgan Kutz; Sarah Kutz; Dakota Barrick and wife Brittany; his great-grandchildren, Alexa, Kendal and Daphne Rank; Mavek and Avaday McAllister; Lizzy and Maddy Heiges; Sadie and Ellie Snare; Everly Barrick. Larry was one of eight children and is survived by six siblings: Gena Yoder, Patsy Aukamp, Nancy Joyce Spangler, Vince Roth, Lucille Ragan, and Linda McGee. He was predeceased by his older brother Wally Roth.
An outdoor graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 23rd, 2021 at 11:00 AM, at Mechanicsburg Cemetery, located at 137 W. Marble Street. Relatives and friends are invited to help celebrate Larry's life and encouraged to wear blue and white.
In lieu of flowers, Larry and the family ask that donations be made to The Penn State Parkinson Foundation, by emailing mvh5725@psu.edu.
