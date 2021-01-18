Larry M. Shank

Larry M. Shank, 72 of Lancaster, passed away on January 14, 2021 in his home. He was married to his wife for 40 years. He has 4 sons, and 1 daughter, 7 grandkids, and 2 great-grandkids. He was a Vietnam Vet and served 24 years in the U.S. Navy.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 from 10-10:30 AM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, with the Funeral Service to follow at 10:30 AM. Interment will be at Conestoga Memorial Park with Military Honors. Masks are required for entrance into the Funeral Home. Social Distancing will be observed. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com

