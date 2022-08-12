Larry M. Martin, 79, of Manheim passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Born in Brownstown, he was the son of the late Elmer M. and Lydia Martin Martin. He was the loving husband of Helen M. Zimmerman Martin. A dairy farmer, Larry was a member of Clearview Mennonite Church, Manheim.
Surviving in addition to his wife are 8 children: Nancy wife of Glenn Wise of Elizabethtown, Neil husband of Elsie Zimmerman Martin of Manheim, Delphine wife of Curvin Hoover of Manheim, Mary wife of James Lee Wise of Manheim, Larry husband of Mary Jane Wise Martin of Newark, NY, Wilmer husband of Lois Hoover Martin of Colby, WI, Eunice wife of Lamar Oberholtzer of Pine Grove and Albert husband of Carolyn Hurst Martin of Colby, WI; 64 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren, 6 siblings: Lloyd husband of Vera Martin Zimmerman of Cantril, IA, Elmer husband of Florence Zimmerman Martin of Lebanon, Ellis husband of Grace Hoover Martin of Port Byron, NY, Linda wife of Allen Horst of Mannsville, NY, Lydia Martin of Myerstown and Earla wife of Chester Zimmerman of Denver and sister-in-law, Linda Martin of Clyde, NY. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Dorcas Martin, 1 grandson, 6 great-grandchildren, 1 brother, Loren Martin, 1 sister, Edith Martin and 2 sisters-in-law, Edna and Vera Martin.
A viewing will take place at Midway Mennonite Reception Center, 210 East Lexington Road, Lititz on Monday, August 15, 2022 from 2:00 PM 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM 8:00 PM followed by a Funeral Service at Clearview Mennonite Church, 90 North Esbenshade Road, Manheim on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 9:30 AM. Officiated by Bishop Quinton Wenger. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Please omit flowers. The Buch Funeral Home, Manheim in charge of arrangements.
