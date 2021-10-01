Larry "LJ" W. Sohn, Jr., 39, of Reinholds, passed away on September 17, 2021. Born September 4, 1982, in Reading, he was a son to Patti (Shull) Schappell and the late Larry William Sohn Sr.
LJ's spirit will be carried on by his mother Patti Schappell; stepfather Donald Schappell; 2 daughters Journey Sohn and Idaya Masscotte; sister Alishia Sensenig and husband David Sensenig Jr. and brother Matthew Schappell and fiancé Andrew Montpetit. LJ also leaves behind several aunts, uncles and cousins to cherish his memory. In addition to his father Larry, LJ was greeted in heaven by his grandparents Roy Sohn Sr., Helen Sohn, Shirley Stickley, George Stickley, Roy Schappell and Faye Schappell.
Family & friends will gather to celebrate LJ's life on Sat., October 2, 2021, from 9:45 AM to 10 AM at Auman's Inc., 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reiffton. A celebration of life service will promptly commence in the funeral home at 10 AM, with Chaplain Cameron Prentice officiating. Inurnment will immediately follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 391 W. Neversink Rd., Reiffton. Attendees are encouraged to practice social distancing & face masks are required in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to support LJ's two young daughters' future. Please send donations to Auman's Inc. to the C/O The Sohn Family.
