Larry Leroy Tawes, 68, of Manheim, entered into rest on Monday, December 9, 2019 at his residence. Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late Leroy and Jean Herzog Tawes. Larry graduated from Manheim Central High School in 1969. Shortly after graduation, he proudly served in the United States Marine Corps until 1974.
Larry was the loving husband of Wanda Ackerman Tawes for 43 years. In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by two sisters, Sharon Mumma and Kathy Harper, both of Manheim.
Upon Larry's request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Larry's memory to the Lebanon Veterans Administration Med-ical Center, 1700 South Lincoln Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
