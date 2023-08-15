Larry Lee Waltz, 77 of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023. He was the husband of Susan Eshelman Waltz with whom he was married 48 years. Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late Henry and Gertrude Zink Waltz.
A retired foundryman, Larry was employed at U.S. Aluminum and Pennsylvania Malleable along with being a farm worker. An avid outdoorsman he enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and spending time at the family cabin in Clearfield County. He was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church, Marietta Beneficial Association, Marietta Boat Club, Dela-Ches Fishing Association, and the Milton Grove Sportsman Association.
In addition to his wife are his daughters, Connie wife of Dan Zechman; Tammy Fawber; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Stine, Nathan Fawber, Sadie Waltz and his brother Luke Waltz. He was preceded in death by his grandson Dillon Stine and ten siblings.
Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services at Concordia Lutheran Church, 3825 Concordia Road, Columbia, PA 17512 on Friday, August 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Mary Anne Kingsborough, officiating. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Friends may view at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions in Larry's name can be made to Concordia Lutheran Church or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org.
