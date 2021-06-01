Larry Lee Gehr, 75, of Stevens, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Red Run to the late John D. and K. Jane (Lausch) Gehr.
Larry was a mechanic and owner of Gehr's Garage. He enjoyed the outdoors whether it was the beach or the mountains. He also enjoyed Antique Tractors and cars.
Larry is survived by a brother, Lee S. Gehr, fiancé of Michelle Kowal of Stevens; a sister, Marlene, wife of Leon V. Martzall of Ephrata and two nieces, Amanda Gehr and Tammy Grove.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Faye I. Gehr.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in Middle Creek Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
