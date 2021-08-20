Larry Lee Garman

Larry L. Garman, age 86 of Ephrata passed away peacefully at Ephrata Manor on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
Larry was born in Ephrata on July 15, 1935, a son of the late, Lester S. and Mary (Dickersheid) Garman.
Larry was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a life-long auto mechanic working for Garman's Garage in Ephrata, Garman Jeep in Hollywood, FL, and Nolt AMC Jeep in Lancaster.
Larry is survived by 3 children, Russell Lee, Michael Lee husband of Tina L, Melissa L. wife of Bobby L. Anderson, 3 siblings, Fred L. Garman, Ruth Ann Brumbach, and Teresa Garman Purcell, wife of Jeff Purcell, 9 grandchildren, Brittany, Zach, John, Matthew, Christopher, Nikolas, Rion, Austin, Mikaila, 5 great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Brooke, Cael, Ellis, Piper.
He was preceded in death by 10 siblings, Gloria, Rosalie, Mary Lou, Franklin, Judith Ann, Rodney, Roger, Lloyd, Susan, and Jeff.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and walks around the Ephrata area.
A drop-in Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Dove Westgate Church, 1755 West Main Street, Ephrata. The Celebration will be held in The Cove from 4:00 pm -7:00 pm.
Arrangements by Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc. Ephrata, PA.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
