Larry Landis, 66, of Lititz, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Legends of Lititz. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late John and Betty Rodman Landis. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Mayre Lowry Landis. They would have celebrated 45 years of marriage in September.
Larry was a 1972 graduate of Conestoga Valley High School. He worked as a carpenter for Ames Construction, and prior to that worked for Foltz Pottery. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and woodworking.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: a son, Dustin Landis, Lancaster; a daughter, Heidi wife of Josh Ruhl, East Petersburg; two grandchildren, Lily and Lincoln Ruhl; a sister, Patsy wife of Allen DeHaven, Brownstown; a brother, Rick husband of Joanne Landis, Ephrata.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. from the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola. The family will greet friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. If desired, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 706 Rothsville Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Legends of Lititz and Caring Hospice for their care and support. Furman's – Leola