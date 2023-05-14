Larry L. Yoder, 74, of Manheim, went to be home with the Lord, Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. He was the loving husband of Donna (Spatz) Yoder, and they shared 51 years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Lewis M. and Anna (Lesher) Yoder. Larry was a corporate pilot who flew for several companies in the region throughout his 50-year flying career. Larry recently enjoyed his new hobby of horseback riding, and continued his love for flying by building and flying radio-controlled airplanes. He also enjoyed running in 5K races, and was a member of the Corvair and Corvette Clubs of PA. He was a member of Ruhl's United Methodist Church, Manheim.
Surviving in addition to his wife Donna is a son, Paul husband of Amy Yoder, Middletown; a daughter Valerie Pensyl, Harrisburg; and five grandchildren Katie, Audrey, Alex, Austin, and Adeline.
Services and interment will be private. Contributions in Larry's memory may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or to the Pennsylvania SPCA, Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »