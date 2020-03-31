Larry L. Strickler, 83, of Lititz, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital-Penn Medicine from complications of a surgery and COVID-19.
He was born in Lancaster to the late Frank and Jennie (Hershey) Strickler, and was the husband of Carrie Twila (Hershey) Strickler, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage.
He graduated from Lancaster Mennonite School in 1956 and was a member of Millport Mennonite Church since 1977.
Larry worked as a plumber and diesel mechanic for many years and retired from Miller Pool. He enjoyed woodworking and wildflowers.
In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by two sons, Lowell E., husband of Jennifer (Grosh) Strickler of Akron, Leon D. Strickler of Lancaster; two granddaughters, Lena Beiler, Lara Crotty, and a brother, Donald, husband of Dorothy (Myer) Strickler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Lamar A. Strickler and a sister, Marian Strickler.
A private graveside service will be held at Millport Mennonite Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
If desired, memorial contributions in Larry's memory may be made to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA, 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
